Pelham Memorial High School announced that three seniors were given the Commended Students title in the 2019 National Merit Program. Charlotte…
Three Men from the Bronx Arrested for Stealing Mail from Mail Collection Boxes in Pelham and New Rochelle
Postal Inspectors and the Village of Pelham Police Department announced today, Oct. 2 the arrest of three individuals for stealing mail from the blue collection boxes in Peiham and New Rochelle NY.
Online Registration Open for Pumpkin Festival 5K and Kids Race on Oct. 13 to Benefit Pelham Children's Center
This year's Pelham Children's Center annual Pumpkin Festival, 5K and Kids Race will be held on Saturday, October 13th.
Nigerian Boy Back Home After Life Saving Heart Surgery Funded by Rotary Club of the Pelhams Fundraiser; Next "Tastings" Days Away on Oct. 14th
With 6-year-old Ikechukwu (Ike) Orji back home in Nigeria, going to school and playing soccer after successful life-saving heart surgery this past April, the Rotary Club of the Pelhams is ready for its 2018 food and wine fundraiser Sunday, Oct. 14 with proceeds to fund not only cardiac surg…
Tenors Will & Anthony Nunziata with Comedienne Regina DeCicco at Westchester Broadway Theater on Monday, Oct. 8
Twin brother tenors Will & Anthony Nunziata will bring their Carnegie Hall sold-out concert (spiced up with some classic Italian-American songs) to the Westchester Broadway Theater on Columbus Day evening October 8. Special guest comedienne Regina DeCicco (of the supermarket DeCicco &…
Group Asks Copy With Pages Numbered Be Accepted as Village of Pelham Petition for Referendum on Moving Village Election Date
A group that collected signatures on a petition asking for a referendum question on the Nov. 6 ballot asking voters whether the Village of Pelham Election should be moved from March to November has submitted a copy of the petition with pages of the petition numbered in sequence. The original…
The group wanting a referendum on the question of moving the Pelham Village election from March to November has filed a letter with Village Clerk Teri Rouke saying a corrective petition can legally be filed.
A second petition is being circulated asking that a referendum question be placed on the Nov. 6 ballot asking voters if the Pelham Manor Village Election now held in March should be held in November.
Bartow-Pell "Fall into Fall Festival" will be held this Saturday, October 6 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm with music, crafts, games, and seasonal treats, including fresh cider from our outdoor press, and refreshments. New this year: A pie baking contest for all ages!
You can be the judge of What's the Best Short Film of 2018 at the 21st Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival at The Picture House (TPH) in Pelham this Thursday, October 4th at 7:30 p.m.
The Town of Pelham Board has also sent to the State Department of Transportation a letter objecting to a plan to erect a 130 ft cellphone tower on state land in the Village of Pelham near the Town Library and the PMHS/Middle School campus and on a site subject to flooding.
The planned addition to Prospect Hill Elementary School will be the topic of a presentation and discussion at a Board of Education meeting at 7:30 pm tonight, Wednesday, October 3 in the Prospect Hill gym. Tthe planned addition to the school will allow for the installation of an elevator an…
The Pelham Police Department will hold a "Coffee with a Cop" open meeting TODAY, Wednesday, Oct. 3 afternoon as an opportunity for community members to meet police officers in an informal setting to talk about issues they feel are important, build relationships, learn about each other and dr…
County Executive George Latimer announced the “Westchester Loves to Read” initiative open to students County-wide in grades Pre-K through 5.
Workers in Westchester County who don’t get sick days off at work will soon be entitled to earn sick time on their jobs, thanks to a measure passed Monday night by the County Board of Legislators.
Crown Communication of New York, Inc. has proposed to install a 130-foot monopole housing a wireless telecommunications facility on Department of Transportation land located near Pelham Middle School/PMHS and the Town Library—a move opposed by Pelham Village Mayor Michael Volpe, Pelham Manor…
